Georgia DA Investigating Trump Asks FBI for Security Help
ATLANTA (AP) — The prosecutor who’s investigating whether Donald Trump and others broke the law by trying to pressure Georgia officials to overturn Joe Biden’s presidential election victory is asking the FBI for security help.
The request comes after the former president railed against prosecutors investigating him.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Sunday wrote a letter to the FBI office in Atlanta asking for a risk assessment of the county courthouse and government center.
She also asked the FBI to provide protective resources, “to include intelligence and federal agents.”
She noted in her letter that during a weekend rally, Trump lashed out at prosecutors looking into his actions, calling them “vicious, horrible people.”
