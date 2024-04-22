Gas Prices Update: Wyoming Holds Steady At $3.30, National Average Lower

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming are unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.30/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 10.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 10.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has decreased 0.4 cents in the last week and stands at $4.01 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Casper as of this morning is $2.85/g at Sam's Club on East Second Street.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.64/g today.

"As the nationwide changeover to summer gasoline is now behind us, at least one of the three factors that had been actively causing prices to rise in the last couple of months is behind us. However, it may take time for the largest pain point to be over: refinery maintenance. The next few weeks should see many refineries wrapping up their work and gasoline output should rise, putting downward pressure on gasoline prices soon," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "While Israel's retribution on Iran was somewhat surprising, it was also measured, with Iran virtually not even mentioning it publicly. As such, the price of oil has moved slightly lower, following the de-escalation that now appears to be taking place. I'm hopeful with reduced concern in the Middle East and an end to the seasonal factors pushing prices up that Americans will soon see relief."

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

April 22, 2023: $3.41/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)

April 22, 2022: $4.10/g (U.S. Average: $4.11/g)

April 22, 2021: $2.88/g (U.S. Average: $2.88/g)

April 22, 2020: $1.88/g (U.S. Average: $1.77/g)

April 22, 2019: $2.65/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

April 22, 2018: $2.53/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)

April 22, 2017: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.42/g)

April 22, 2016: $2.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.13/g)

April 22, 2015: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.48/g)

April 22, 2014: $3.41/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $3.12/g, up 11.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.00/g.

Ogden- $3.88/g, up 7.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.81/g.

Billings- $3.57/g, down 1.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.59/g.

