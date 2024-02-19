Gas Prices Jump Up 13 Cents per Gallon in the Cowboy State

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 13.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.80/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 17.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 59.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.42/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.49/g, a difference of $1.07/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 8.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.26/g today. The national average price of diesel has risen 10.0 cents in the last week and stands at $4.09 per gallon.

"Roses are red, violets are blue, Valentine’s is over, and gas prices are going anywhere but lower," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"With Valentine's Day now behind us, we have officially entered the time of year when gas prices traditionally start their spring fling, but we've already seen the streak of consecutive increases in the national average hit four weeks. While the early start could also mean an early end, we still have as many as 8 weeks that gas prices typically increase, and anything can happen between now and then.

"One of the most critical elements to how much gas prices will climb is how quickly and effectively refiners can finish their pre-summer maintenance, start producing EPA-mandated summer gasoline and build up supply of it before Memorial Day."

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

February 19, 2023: $3.40/g (U.S. Average: $3.37/g)

February 19, 2022: $3.37/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

February 19, 2021: $2.40/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)

February 19, 2020: $2.49/g (U.S. Average: $2.47/g)

February 19, 2019: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)

February 19, 2018: $2.40/g (U.S. Average: $2.51/g)

February 19, 2017: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

February 19, 2016: $1.64/g (U.S. Average: $1.72/g)

February 19, 2015: $1.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

February 19, 2014: $3.18/g (U.S. Average: $3.37/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $2.82/g, up 18.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.64/g.

Ogden- $2.96/g, up 17.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.78/g.

Billings- $3.13/g, up 19.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.94/g.