Game and Fish publishes children’s book with nonprofit support

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has partnered with a Wyoming author and illustrator, as well as the WYldlife Fund and Muley Fanatic Foundation, to publish the children’s book “The Magnificent Mule Deer” as part of Rusty’s Remuda books.

The book is penned by children’s author Mary Fichtner and illustrated by watercolor artist Roslan Fichtner, who forms a mother–daughter collaborative duo with Mary. Other books by the pair include “Rusty Under the Western Skies: A Rusty the Ranch Horse Tale,” “The Heart of a Cowgirl” and “The Big Battle of Thunder the Smallest War Horse.”

Targeted for kids ages 4–10, “The Magnificent Mule Deer” uses rhymes and poetry to open a window into the lives of mule deer, serves as an educational tool and encourages children and adults alike to appreciate the outdoors and Wyoming’s various flora and fauna.

According to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, 20% of all book sales will go towards the statewide Inspire a Kid Initiatives throughout Wyoming.

The book can be ordered here.

