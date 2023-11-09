Fur & Feathers at the Werner Wildlife Museum in Casper

Fur &#038; Feathers at the Werner Wildlife Museum in Casper

The Casper College is hosting a “Fur and Feathers Festival” on Thursday, Nov. 16, from 4-7 p.m. at the Werner Wildlife Museum.

According to Director of Museums Dalene Hodnett, the free festival coincides with the opening of “Patterns and Plumage: A Juried Fine Arts and Crafts Show” at the Werner. The festival will feature live music, crafts, and refreshments.

“If you’ve wanted to visit the Werner Wildlife Museum after-hours, this is your opportunity,” said Hodnett. “Children will enjoy the crafts, and there will be time to interact with the show’s artists,” she added.

The Werner Wildlife Museum is free to the public, open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and located at 405 East 15th.

