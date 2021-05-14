WATCH: Friday Afternoon Funnel Cloud in Wyoming Caught on Camera

When Eric Locker, a resident of Pavillion, Wyoming pulled out his camera to capture a funnel cloud, it was just designed to be a quick Snapchat he sent to his friends. Then, the funnel cloud touched the ground, so he decided to keep filming.

It was a scary, yet beautiful moment and Locker stood bravely to film it. Locker said he was filming it from the east side of Ocean Lake.

[video width="320" height="640" mp4="https://townsquare.media/site/101/files/2021/05/video-1621037127.mp4"][/video]