Frenemies: Romney, GOP Reunite on Plan for Ginsburg Seat

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Mitt Romney is having a homecoming moment.

The Utah Republican and 2012 GOP presidential nominee incensed President Donald Trump and Republicans with his impeachment vote.

But on Tuesday he cleared the way for his party to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday at age 87.

Romney's announcement overcame Democratic objections that it's too close to the Nov. 3 election.

Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have launched one of the speediest confirmation proceedings in history.

The president said he expects to name his nominee on Saturday.