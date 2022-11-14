Free Confidential Memory Screenings Today in Casper

Have you or someone you love been looking for a simple and safe brain check-up that tests memory and other thinking skills?

Free, confidential memory screenings are available from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Casper Senior Center (1831 E 4th Street).

Screenings take just a few minutes, are noninvasive, and consist of a series of questions to gauge memory, language, thinking skills, and other cognitive functions. Screenings do not provide a specific diagnosis but are an important first step in identifying a potential memory impairment that should be comprehensively examined by a physician.

This is part of a national memory screening program through The Alzheimer's Foundation of America, which suggests if someone should see a physician for a full evaluation.

“The brain is one of the body’s most vital areas. Just as we routinely get our blood pressure and cholesterol evaluated and undergo other health screenings, we need to regularly check our brain health too,” said AFA President & CEO Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr. “Alzheimer’s Awareness Month is a great time to be proactive about your brain health by getting a memory screening, regardless of whether you’re experiencing memory issues.”

“You are never too young to get a memory screening and to be more proactive about your brain health,” said Donna de Levante Raphael, AFA’s Director of the National Memory Screening Program. “Many people don’t think about their cognitive health when they get their regular medical checkups. It is very important to make sure you keep your mind sharp, and there are many ways to do that in order to combat cognitive decline. I always remind people that the first step is to get a screening to see if there might be any memory issues. It is better to know early rather than later.”