On Tuesday, voters showed up at the Casper Senior Center to vote.

A poll worker at the center said that they were pretty busy at around 1 p.m., with a steady stream of voters coming in, and that they might try to add some more pazazz next time around.

She said that they've seen some younger people coming in to vote, but for the most part have gotten a similar amount to what they had during the primaries.

Below are pictures of people voting on election day at the center.

People Turnout to vote at the Casper Senior Center