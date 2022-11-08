Casper Senior Center Gets a Steady Stream of Voters on Election Day

Casper Senior Center Gets a Steady Stream of Voters on Election Day

Sam Haut, Townsquaremedia

On Tuesday, voters showed up at the Casper Senior Center to vote.

Get our free mobile app

A poll worker at the center said that they were pretty busy at around 1 p.m., with a steady stream of voters coming in, and that they might try to add some more pazazz next time around.

She said that they've seen some younger people coming in to vote, but for the most part have gotten a similar amount to what they had during the primaries.

Below are pictures of people voting on election day at the center.

People Turnout to vote at the Casper Senior Center

These Adorable Casper Dogs Will Make Your Day Better

Filed Under: 2022 election, Casper Senior Center
Categories: Casper News, News, Politics

More From K2 Radio