Four More COVID Related Deaths Reported in Wyoming

Four more COVID-19 related deaths have been confirmed, according to a release from the Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday:

A Park County Man died earlier this month but had not been hospitalized. It is also unclear if he has any health conditions which would put him at higher risk for COVID-19 complications.

A Fremont County woman also died earlier this month and was hospitalized out of state. She had conditions that put her at higher risk.

A Johnson County woman died earlier this month and was hospitalized, yet it is unclear if she had any underlying health conditions.

Last week, an Albany County woman died and was hospitalized. She had been a resident at a local long-term care facility and had health conditions that put her at higher risk.

This brings the current coronavirus related death total in the state to 61.

Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on official death certificate information.

As of Tuesday, Wyoming has had 8,070 lab-confirmed cases and 1,456 probable cases reported since the pandemic began.

