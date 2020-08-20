Fort Collins Acupuncturist Accused Of Sexually Abusing Clients

Police in Fort Collins say they have arrested an acupuncture therapist for sexually abusing clients, adding they are looking for more possible victims.

According to a post on the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page, 44-year-old Kent Nixon is the owner and operator of Old Town Acupuncture at 723 Cherry Street in Fort Collins.

Earlier this month, a woman contacted Fort Collins Police to say Nixon had touched her private parts without consent during a treatment session. Police say further investigation turned up more victims, leading to Nixon's arrest on Wednesday.

According to the post, he's been charged with three counts of Unlawful Sexual Contact and Sexual Assault. Both charges are class 4 felonies. Police are asking any other victims to contact Detective Dollie Knab at tipsline@fcgov.com or 970-416-2825.

The identities of sexual abuse victims are protected under Colorado law.