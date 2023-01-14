Former Wyoming QB has NFL’s Top-Selling Jersey in 2022
LARAMIE -- He's No. 17 in your media guide and No. 1 in your shopping cart.
Josh Allen has the top-selling jersey in the NFL in 2022, according to nflshop.com, the league's official online store.
Buffalo's fifth-year signal caller leads a Top-10 list that includes six other quarterbacks.
Here's how it all shakes out:
No. 1 - Josh Allen - Buffalo - QB
No. 2 - Micah Parsons - Dallas - LB
No. 3 - Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City - QB
No. 4 - Joe Burrow - Cincinnati - QB
No. 5 - CeeDee Lamb - Dallas - WR
No. 6 - Dak Prescott - Dallas - QB
No. 7 - Justin Jefferson - Minnesota - WR
No. 8 - Jalen Hurts - Philadelphia - QB
No. 9 - Justin Fields - Chicago - QB
No. 10 - Tom Brady - Tampa Bay - QB
Allen has been here before. Well, sort of. The former Wyoming gunslinger had the best-selling jersey heading into the season, too. That is until Denver inked Russell Wilson in early March. His No. 3 threads flew off the shelves, taking over the top spot the last time this list was revealed last June.
Allen led the Bills to their third consecutive AFC East title this season after throwing for 4,283 yards and 35 touchdowns. He also added 762 rushing yards and seven scores on the ground.
Buffalo will host Miami in the opening round of the playoffs Sunday at 11 a.m. Mountain Time. The game will be televised on CBS.
Allen is one of six former UW players to land on an active postseason roster, joining Tashaun Gipson (San Francisco), Marcus Epps (Philadelphia), Chad Muma (Jacksonville), Andrew Wingard (Jacksonville) and Logan Wilson (Cincinnati). Tanner Gentry (Buffalo) and Jacob Hollister (Seattle) are currently on their respective practice squads.
