Former Wisconsin Police Chief to Review Jacob Blake Shooting

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s attorney general has selected a former Madison police chief to serve as an independent consultant for prosecutors weighing whether to file charges against the officer who shot Jacob Blake, a Black man who was left paralyzed from the waist down.

Noble Wray, the expert who will review the file, is Black. Following his retirement as Madison’s chief in 2013,Wray has become a national leader in working on police reform, fighting racism and educating about implicit bias.

The shooting of Blake on Aug. 23 by a white Kenosha police officer made Wisconsin the epicenter of the nation’s ongoing debate over police violence and racial injustice.