For Biden, Politics are Often Framed by the Personal

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The personal has always been the political for President Joe Biden.

Far more than his recent predecessors, Biden publicly draws on his own experiences when he makes connections with voters and considers his decisions.

And the strongest connection is often the saddest one.

Few public figures speak as powerfully on grief as Biden, who lost his first wife and baby daughter in a car crash and later his adult son Beau to brain cancer.

In the first months of his term, he has drawn on that empathy to console those who have lost loved ones to the coronavirus or in the Surfside, Florida, building collapse.