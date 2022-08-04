FOODIES GET READY for Localicious by the Wyoming Food for Thought Project

Localicious is coming up!

k2radio news sat down with Jamie Purcell, the director of the Wyoming Food for Thought Project, and Chef Maggie King to talk about the annual event.

Localicious will be held at 420 West 1st Street in downtown Casper; the event showcases the variety and beauty of locally grown food by the Wyoming Food for Thought Project.

Aside from the main meal there will be hors d'oeuvres, libations, mocktails, juices from ACS Juices and baked goods from True Bakery--all ingredients locally procured!

The event has almost sold out.

Purcell said that most of the food has been "rescued" (or locally grown) from a variety of grocers and other sources, including the evening's protein--salmon and chicken.

There will be live music from three different local artists as well as a mural reveal by Sarah Derrico that reflects the Wyoming Food for Thought Project's mission.

Chef and "food artist" Maggie King was classically trained and obtained her culinary degree at the Art Institute of Colorado. She graduated in 2000. Her background is working in ski resorts in Colorado and New Mexico. She taught culinary arts at the Natrona County School District for seven years and helped write curriculum for their program. King owned her own business, "Grab n Go Gourmet," for four and a half years.

When asked about what the Wyoming Food for Thought Project means to her, King said, "It means everything to me. My whole life has always been about food. It's nutrient dense, homegrown..."

All the money raised goes to covering the costs of the event and the overall Wyoming Food for Thought mission: "to create a local solution to hunger, whereby everyone - especially children - has direct and equitable access to good and healthy food, all year round."

Aside from the Localicious event, the Wyoming Food for Thought Project is involved with a number of things aimed at providing people with local, free, and healthy food. They now have five community gardens where people can go and harvest their own produce at no cost.

Wyoming Food for Thought Project organizes the weekend Food Bag Program, which is a year-round program established to provide children in need with kid-friendly breakfast, lunch, and dinner meals (in addition to various snacks) for every day the children are out of school. This includes the normal two-day weekend, as well as extended holiday breaks such as Christmas Break, Thanksgiving, and Spring Break.

The Food for Thought Project is currently working on an Urban Farm that will exist on 2.5 acres. It will include a grocery store/ Co-Op. Purcell said she hopes it is fully operating in 1-3 years, but will be used in the Fall for the Food Bag Program.

Purcell told k2radio news that a local food system is "THE solution." She said it is equitable, there is access year-round, and it's far more nutritious than boxes of macaroni and cheese.

