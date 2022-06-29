Casper Has Another Great Option For Donuts Thanks To True Bakery

Can you ever have enough donuts?

If your answer is anything other than a firm "NO", then we can't be friends.

While I wouldn't call myself a donut connoisseur, I did marry one...This means that I have tasted donuts from all over the United States and even the World.

And I definitely know a great donut when I have one...and thanks to True Bakery we now have another local place to purchase great donuts.

The story of True Bakery and its arrival in Casper is one that I think we can all sympathize with.

truebakery.com truebakery.com loading...

Bill Brockley Jr first create True Bakery in Washington State in 2019, only to have it shut down due to the Worldwide pandemic.

in November of 2021, Brockley moved to Casper, and thanks to Wyoming Food For Thought Project he was able to begin baking again.

True Bakery only uses organic, locally sourced ingredients, and they make all of their goodies from scratch; mixed and shaped by hand. They believe in creating products that were made by our ancestors, in a natural and organic manner.

True Bakery via Instagram True Bakery via Instagram loading...

What kind of goodies are we talking about?

Bread

Pastries

New York Style Bagels

Delicious Donuts

Ferments

Sourdough Starter

Spices

Where can you find True Bakery?

They're currently set up in the Wyoming Food For Thought Building Located on the corner of 1st Street and Nichols Ave.

To find out what days they'll be there selling their fresh baked goods follow True Bakery and Wyoming Food For Thought Project on social media.

