Online Poll: How Worried Are You About December Heating Bills?

On Wednesday night, Cheyenne's low temperature hit -26. Laramie logged a -24. Meteorologist Don Day says Casper set an all-time record of -42 degrees.

Thursday night temps are expected to hit double digits in the subzero range once again. That follows on the heels of another winter storm last week and generally cold winter weather for much of the month.

With many people already facing the financial pressures of Christmas spending, not to mention higher prices for almost everything sparked by the highest inflation rate in 40 years, higher heating bills are not a welcome challenge for some southeast Wyoming residents.

So how about you? How worried are you about facing higher heating bills this month?

Is it a big deal, a small deal, or something you aren't all that worried about?

Take our poll and give us your opinion!