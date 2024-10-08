Folk Halloween Experience returns to provide frights, history

CASPER, Wyo. — In the coming weeks, people will be able to celebrate the spooky season and learn some history in the process with the annual Folk Halloween Experience.

Now in its third year, the event was previously known as Candlelight Frights before event organizers decided that a change of branding was in order.

“We’d originally called it Candlelight Frights because it’s catchy and trademarkable, but it didn’t really convey what we’re about as well,” founder Azriel Anthony said.

At the Folk Halloween Experience, visitors will be able to learn about old folktales and traditions associated with the Halloween season while enjoying fun games and activities. Some of the folktales are not specific to Wyoming, like Bloody Mary and the Bell Witch of Tennessee. Other stories and activities will be unique to the Cowboy State.

In addition to the storytelling and games, attendees will participate in an interactive murder mystery.

“Last year, so many people were saying, ‘I loved the murder mystery; that was so much fun,’ as they were leaving,” Anthony said.

But attendees will be able to enjoy even more Halloween fun as well, with ghost tours, ghost hunts and a costume contest also scheduled.

For returning customers, Anthony said there will be some new additions that weren’t part of previous iterations. While he said he wants to keep some of the new additions a secret, he divulged that they include even more antiquated party games.

Anthony added that there will be two versions of the Folk Halloween Experience of varying levels of spookiness to ensure that all ages can have a good time.

“We’ll have one that’s really not scary at all and is completely light and fun,” Anthony said. “We’ll also have one that’s a bit darker. And that one still won’t be super disturbing or anything, but it will be a bit more mature.”

Chief among Anthony’s aims, he said, is supporting historic preservation and a good cause that also aids historic awareness.

Anthony also said he wants to destigmatize the preconceived notions that some people have surrounding Halloween traditions.

“None of the things we’re teaching people about were seen as satanic or in any way incompatible with people’s Christianity,” Anthony said.

The festival is scheduled for Oct. 18, 19, 25 and 26. People who want to take part can find ticketing information online here. People can attend early experiences with a ghost show or a premium experience with additional tours and savings. In conjunction with the exploits at the Folk Halloween Experience, there will also be a ghost hunt at the Elks Lodge. Details can be found here.

For people who want to get a head start on enjoying the Halloween season, there will be free mask-making workshops on Thursday, Oct. 10 and Thursday Oct. 17 at The Science Zone, 222 E. Collins Drive. Workshops are scheduled for 4–6 p.m., though Anthony said people will need to attend both, as the process of crafting a mask will span both workshops.