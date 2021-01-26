Florida Congressman To Criticize Cheney During Cheyenne Visit

A Republican Congressman from Florida is expected to criticize Rep. Liz Cheney [R-Wyoming] at an event at the Wyoming Capitol Building on Thursday afternoon.

Rep. Matt Gaetz is known as being a strong supporter of Donald Trump and is expected to go after Cheney for her recent vote to impeach the now-former President in the U.S. House.

Wyoming State Representative Ocean Andrew has posted the following announcement on Facebook:

"Are you tired of being poorly represented in Congress? Join Congressman Matt Gaetz inside our Capitol building in Cheyenne on January 28 at 1pm! Wyoming deserves better representation in Washington, DC. We deserve elected officials that will reflect our values of smaller government, less foreign intervention and standing up for those we believe in. We believe in keeping Wyoming free! If you care about the future of our nation, join us on Thursday in Cheyenne!"

