Flashback Cinema: Studio City Showing ‘Selena’ on the Star’s Birthday

Flashback Cinema, Studio City in Casper is showing the 1997 film Selena in honor of the star's birthday, April 16th at 1:45 p.m.

The movie will also play on Wednesday April 19th at 7:05 p.m.

"I'm looking up at the moon and I'm dreaming."

The movie is about the true-life story of Tex-Mex superstar Selena Quintanilla, who is played by Jennifer Lopez.

The film turns 26 this year. In its opening weekend, Selena was the number two film in the United States, grossing over $11 million. It went on to make $35,281,794. The film stands as one of the most successful musical biopics of all time.

