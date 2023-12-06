Flags to Fly Half Staff to Honor National Pearl Harbor Day

Governor Mark Gordon has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flag be flown at half-staff statewide from sunrise to sunset on Thursday, December 7th, National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, to commemorate the patriots who were wounded and who perished on December 7, 1941.

“The commemoration of the attack on Pearl Harbor instills in all Americans a greater understanding and appreciation of the selfless sacrifice of the individuals who served in the armed forces of the United States during World War II,” Governor Gordon said. “Pearl Harbor Day affords us the opportunity to honor the great generation of Americans whose unparalleled exploits, persistence, devotion and bravery in the name of freedom have allowed our country, and many others, to prosper.”

Honolulu Star-Bulletin, Monday, Dec. 8, 1941 My dad, Army Sgt. George T. Morton, bought the Dec. 8, 1941, edition of the Honolulu Star-Bulletin.

