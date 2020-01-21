Five Wyoming Nordic Skiers Medal at Qualifier in Jackson

Wyoming High School Nordic skiers took part in the first Intermountain and High Plains Junior National Qualifier races last weekend in Jackson.

The event was held at Trail Creek Ranch in Wilson, WY, which is just west of Jackson, on Jan. 17 and 18, 2020. Skiers from around the region participated in the races and were divided by age groups, ability, and gender.

Friday featured Classic Sprint competition. The Wyoming medalists included Natalie O’Brien of Jackson and Mason Wheeler of Jackson. They both took Bronze in the U16 division. Jackson’s Elijah Weenig also won Bronze in the U18/U20 division.

Saturday saw more success for Wyoming high school skiers. These were distance freestyle races. Weenig of Jackson won the U18/20 10km boys’ race. Abigail Whitman from Laramie was the winner in the girls’ 10km freestyle race. Lander’s Kaylynn Sandall took silver in the girls’ 5km freestyle, while O’Brien from Jackson placed third in that same race. Wheeler added a bronze in the boys’ 5km freestyle.

Wyoming High School Nordic skiers do not have a high school sanctioned race on the schedule for this weekend. They return to the trail Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 on Casper Mountain.