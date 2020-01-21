Rockies’ Arenado Feels Disrespected Over Trade Rumors

Norm Hall, Getty Images

Rockies star Nolan Arenado says he feels disrespected after Colorado general manager Jeff Bridich acknowledged listening to trade offers for the seven-time Gold Glove winner.

Bridich told The Denver Post on Monday that he expects Arenado to be the team's third baseman this season after discussing potential deals involving the 28-year-old this winter.

The five-time All-Star agreed to a $260 million, eight-year contract with the Rockies last February.

Asked via text message about Bridich's comments, Arenado told The Associated Press: “I don't care what he says there's a lot of disrespect around there.”

He added “there is no relationship anymore" between him and Bridich.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: baseball, colorado rockies, MLB, Nolan Arenado, rumors, trade
Categories: Associated Press, News, Sports, Wyoming News
Back To Top