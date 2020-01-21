Rockies’ Arenado Feels Disrespected Over Trade Rumors

Rockies star Nolan Arenado says he feels disrespected after Colorado general manager Jeff Bridich acknowledged listening to trade offers for the seven-time Gold Glove winner.

Bridich told The Denver Post on Monday that he expects Arenado to be the team's third baseman this season after discussing potential deals involving the 28-year-old this winter.

The five-time All-Star agreed to a $260 million, eight-year contract with the Rockies last February.

Asked via text message about Bridich's comments, Arenado told The Associated Press: “I don't care what he says there's a lot of disrespect around there.”

He added “there is no relationship anymore" between him and Bridich.