Special Olympics Winter Games Coming to Jackson in February

The Special Olympics Winter Games will take center stage in Jackson from February 4th through the 6th. 350 athletes, Unified Sports® Partners, and coaches from all over the Cowboy State are expected to participate in the games that will be hosted by the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Jackson Hole High School, Snow King Resort and the Elks Lodge. In addition, to that Casper's Hogadon Ski area will host the Area Games coming up on Sunday, January 26th with opening ceremonies starting at 8:30 AM

Winter Games is one of Special Olympics Wyoming’s 5 state sports competitions. It is the culminating competition for those participating in Alpine Skiing, Snowboarding, Snowshoeing and Cross Country Skiing. The public is invited and encouraged to attend any and all parts of Special Olympics Wyoming Winter Games.

Tentative Competition Times:

Alpine Skiing – Jackson Hole Mountain Resort

Snowboarding – Jackson Hole Mountain Resort

Cross Country Skiing – TBD

Snowshoeing – TBD

• Wednesday – 9:00 am Warm-up, Competition Sites

• Wednesday – 10:00 am Time Trials, Competition Sites

• Wednesday – 1:00 pm Competition, Competition Sites

• Thursday – 8:45 Warm-up, Competition Sites

• Thursday – 9:30 – 11:00 Competition

• Thursday – 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm Competition

The Opening Ceremony and the Parade of Athletes will take place at Jackson Hole High School on Tuesday, February 4th at 7:00 p.m. The Opening Ceremony is where all of the athletes, Unified Sports® partners, coaches, and volunteers will gather to introduce the competing teams, recite the coaches, officials and athletes oath, share some inspiring words and celebrate the lighting of the “Flame of Hope”. There will also be hundreds of handmade scarves, donated from crocheters and knitters from across the country distributed at this time. Look for an amazing show of unity through RED, WHITE AND BLUE scarves around the necks of Special Olympics Wyoming athletes, Unified Sports partners, coaches, families,

Wyoming Special Olympics

and volunteers throughout the valley during the games!

To kick off the games, Law Enforcement Torch Run officers will hand off the torch to athletes who will help to carry it along its path and light the cauldron holding the Flame of Hope. The Law Enforcement Torch Run will begin at 2:00 on Tuesday, February 4th and run to the Town Square by approximately 2:30 pm.

Special Olympics Wyoming is a not-for-profit organization providing year-round sports training, athletic competition and other related programs to children and adults with intellectual disabilities; offering them continuing opportunities to realize their potential, develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage and experience joy and friendship. Special Olympics Wyoming changes lives by encouraging and empowering people with intellectual disabilities, promoting acceptance for all, and fostering communities of understanding and respect.

Visit Special Olympics Wyoming at www.specialolympicswy.org

Facebook: facebook.com/SpecialOlympicsWyoming

Twitter: http://twitter.com/SpecOlymWY