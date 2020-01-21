Survivor Stories Spotlight Auschwitz Liberation Anniversary

Seventy-five years after the Auschwitz death camp was liberated, Maurice Gluck is one of 75 Holocaust survivors featured in a commemorative photo project.

The unique exhibition is just one of the various events marking the anniversary and commemorating its victims as the notorious camp’s few and aging survivors slowly disappear.

The main ceremony will be the World Holocaust Forum on Thursday, in which dozens of world leaders will arrive in Jerusalem for the largest-ever gathering focused on commemorating the genocide and combating modern-day anti-Semitism.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron, Britain's Prince Charles are among the more than 40 royals and heads of state who will be attending.