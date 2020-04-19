Five Wyoming Cowboys Honored By NFF Hampshire Honor Society

University of Wyoming football student-athletes Josiah Hall, Josh Harshman, Cooper Rothe, Nick Szpor and Ben Wisdorf were honored by The National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame (NFF) as members of the 2020 Hampshire Honor Society.

To qualify for selection to the NFF Hampshire Honor Society, a college football player must achieve a minimum 3.20 cumulative grade point average, must meet all NCAA or NAIA progress toward degree requirements, must have been a starter or significant contributor to their team and must have completed their playing eligibility in the most recent college football season.

Defensive end Hall has earned a 3.467 cumulative grade-point average in American studies. Tight end Harshman has achieved a 3.363 cumulative GPA in physiology/kinesiology and health promotion. Place-kicker Rothe has earned a 3.719 GPA in finance. Holder and quarterback Szpor has posted a 3.223 in finance/economics, and linebacker Wisdorf has achieved a 3.510 cumulative GPA in finance.

This year marks the first time that Wyoming has had five individuals earn the award in the same year. The previous high for UW was four individuals in a single season, which was accomplished in 2019. It is the 13th year in the 14 years that the Hampshire Honor Society has been in existence that UW has had at least one individual selected.

The five seniors were all key members of Wyoming’s three bowl teams during their careers -- the 2016 Poinsettia Bowl, 2017 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl and 2019 NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl. Hall and Harshman were elected team captains this past season by their teammates. Rothe and Szpor both started every game of their college careers -- 52 straight games -- and Wisdorf played in 40 career games.

“Over their careers, these five young men have helped us move our program forward both on the field and as representatives of our team and our university off the field,” said head coach Craig Bohl. “It’s not easy to achieve what they have academically and as athletes. They have all been great team leaders, and I know that they will be extremely successful in their future careers. I want to congratulate, Josiah, Josh, Cooper, Nick and Ben for this great achievement.”

Nominees from all levels of college football are eligible for the NFF Hampshire Honor Society, including; NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision, NCAA Football Championship Subdivision, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, and the NAIA.

The NFF Hampshire Honor Society was created in 2007 to honor college football student-athletes in all divisions. Jon F. Hanson, the chairman and founder of the Hampshire Companies, established an endowment to fund the NFF Hampshire Honor Society in `07. He was a former NFF Chairman from 1994-2006, and currently serves as NFF chairman emeritus.

Each player earning membership into this year’s Honor Society will receive a certificate commemorating their achievement.

A breakdown of the Wyoming Cowboys inducted into the Society through the years follows:

Hampshire Honor Society Members From the University of Wyoming

2020: Josiah Hall, Josh Harshman, Cooper Rothe, Nick Szpor and Ben

2019: Nico Evans, Adam Pilapil, Nick Smith and Andrew Wingard

2018: Drew Van Maanen

2017: Chase Roullier

2016: Cameron Coffman and Rafe Kiely

2015: Keenan Montgomery, Mark Nzeocha and Stuart Williams

2013: Luke Ruff and Oliver Schober

2012: Clayton Kirven

2011: Dax Crum, Chris Prosinski and Alex Toney

2010: Russ Arnold, Weston Johnson, and Jesson Salyards

2009: Jake Edmunds, Michael Ray, and Chris Sundberg

2008: Luke Chase, Sean Claffey, and Brandon Haugen

2007: Mike Groover, Tyler Holden, and John Wendling

