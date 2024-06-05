First Thursday ArtWalk Starts in Casper June 6th – See Schedule

Art 321 has released the schedule for the "First Thursday ArtWalk' in Casper on June 6th, 2024.

The ArtWalk is a monthly event where various downtown businesses open their doors up to the public for a night of art, music, food, drink and community. The June 6th date will include these events at the following locations starting at 5:30pm.

Art321:

Steve Knox “Abandoned” Exhibit

Tessa Condelario - “The Starting Line” Exhibit

Live music by Pat Patton

Cash Bar

Live Art by Karen Henneck

Heirloom & Native’s Food Truck

Lucky LaRoux's Lemonade Stand

Breck Media Refreshment Stand

The Nicolaysen Booth - Free Art Project

Wolfgang of Wyoming Production Booth

Racca's Pizzaria:

Artist - Grace Mondle

Grace will be selling her paintings and jewelry, as well as making LIVE art.

The Drinkery:

Live Music by Joey Patterson

Walktails!

Bull Horn Brewing Rock The Block Kickoff:

Live Music by E Street Prophets

Yard burger Food Truck

$5 Beers!

Kid Chalk Activities

Red Peaks Gallery at First State Bank:

Emma Barrasso Exhbit

Live Music

Frontier Brewing Company:

Live music by A Band Named Sue

Hangry Dog Food Truck

Walktails!

Backwards Distilling:

Artist - Marmalade Studio

Specializes in stickers & animation

Walktails!

Goedicks - Scarlow's

Live Artist Briar Beddow - Live Wheel Throwing

Bookin' It:

Emily Martinez with Snarccuterie

Acoustic Music by Fauna

The other upcoming dates for the ArtWalk are July11th, August 1st, and September 5th. To learn more about ART 321 and the ArtWalk, visit art321.org.