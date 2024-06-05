First Thursday ArtWalk Starts in Casper June 6th – See Schedule
Art 321 has released the schedule for the "First Thursday ArtWalk' in Casper on June 6th, 2024.
The ArtWalk is a monthly event where various downtown businesses open their doors up to the public for a night of art, music, food, drink and community. The June 6th date will include these events at the following locations starting at 5:30pm.
Art321:
- Steve Knox “Abandoned” Exhibit
- Tessa Condelario - “The Starting Line” Exhibit
- Live music by Pat Patton
- Cash Bar
- Live Art by Karen Henneck
- Heirloom & Native’s Food Truck
- Lucky LaRoux's Lemonade Stand
- Breck Media Refreshment Stand
- The Nicolaysen Booth - Free Art Project
- Wolfgang of Wyoming Production Booth
Racca's Pizzaria:
- Artist - Grace Mondle
- Grace will be selling her paintings and jewelry, as well as making LIVE art.
The Drinkery:
- Live Music by Joey Patterson
- Walktails!
Bull Horn Brewing Rock The Block Kickoff:
- Live Music by E Street Prophets
- Yard burger Food Truck
- $5 Beers!
- Kid Chalk Activities
Red Peaks Gallery at First State Bank:
- Emma Barrasso Exhbit
- Live Music
Frontier Brewing Company:
- Live music by A Band Named Sue
- Hangry Dog Food Truck
- Walktails!
Backwards Distilling:
- Artist - Marmalade Studio
- Specializes in stickers & animation
- Walktails!
Goedicks - Scarlow's
- Live Artist Briar Beddow - Live Wheel Throwing
Bookin' It:
- Emily Martinez with Snarccuterie
- Acoustic Music by Fauna
The other upcoming dates for the ArtWalk are July11th, August 1st, and September 5th. To learn more about ART 321 and the ArtWalk, visit art321.org.
