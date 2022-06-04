Photos: First Art Walk Of the Summer Brings the Crowds to Downtown Casper
If it's the beginning of summer in Casper, it can only mean one thing - the downtown Casper Art Walk.
Get our free mobile app
On Thursday, June 2, various downtown businesses opened their doors up to the public for a night of art, music, food, drink and, most importantly, community.
Local businesses like ART 321, Frontier Brewing, Black Tooth Brewery, The Bourgeois Pig, and more offered different specials and art gallery showings. David Street Station hosted a handful of local musicians. Rock the Block did the same. Men, women, and children gathered for a night to celebrate all things art, and all things local.
Here are some photos from the first night of what has become a Downtown Casper summer institution.
First Casper Art Walk Of The Season
On Thursday, June 2, various downtown businesses opened their doors up to the public for a night of art, music, food, drink and, most importantly, community.