Firefighters make progress on Wyoming wildfire containment

CASPER, Wyo. – Fire crews have increased containment on four northern Wyoming fires that have been burning between Gillette and Buffalo, and on the northern Wyoming border.

According to a release from the multi-agency Southwest Area Incident Management Team issued early Friday, crews are starting to expand suppression repair work with heavy equipment such as bulldozers and graders.

According to the report, the Flat Rock fire is 78 percent contained, Constitution is 80 percent contained, House Draw is 94 percent contained, and Remington is 66 percent contained.

Fire updates are as follows:

Flat Rock – Crews on the Flat Rock Fire continue working closely with landowners impacted by the suppression efforts as firefighters patrol and mop-up remaining heat sources on the north end of the fire.

Remington – Yesterday, hand crews began repair work, building water bars on the western portion of the Remington Fire. Today, heavy equipment crews will begin repair work on containment lines on the northern and southern portions of the fire area.

Constitution – Heavy equipment operators began work along the eastern perimeter of the Constitution Fire yesterday. Today, bulldozers and graders will focus repair efforts on the eastern portion of the fire.

House Draw – Yesterday, crews on the House Draw Fire completed damage assessments north of I-90. Today, crews will conduct assessments on the south side of I-90 as firefighters monitor the perimeter, patrolling and mopping up heat sources where needed and begin repair of fireline.

There are no evacuations in effect, and weather conditions are expected to be in the mid-80s with light winds today. Low humidity is also expected.