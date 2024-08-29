Delays on Togwotee Pass expected due to Fish Creek Fire suppression efforts

CASPER, Wyo. — Motorists on U.S. Highway 26/287 between Dubois and Moran Junction should expect intermittent delays Thursday as crews begin removing trees to suppress the advance of the 11,000-acre Fish Creek Fire, the northeast perimeter of which is less than 2 miles away from the road.

“If these trees were to catch fire, embers from them could blow across the highway possibly allowing the fire to continue to move north,” the Thursday morning update from Northern Rockies Team Incident Commander Brent Olson said. “As these trees burn they could fall onto the highway unexpectedly, creating a dangerous situation for the firefighters and public that might be travelling on the highway.”

Structure protection assessments and plans will continue along the Highway 26 corridor, the update said.

The lightning-caused fire started Aug 16. In the Bridger-Teton National Forest 7 miles southwest of Togwotee Pass. 34% containment is reported on the fire’s southern perimeter.

Fish Creek Fire map on 8/29/24 (Inciweb)

The Brooks Lake, Pinnacle Drive and Breccia Drive areas of Fremont County are advised to remain ready for evacuation. Closures in the Fish Creek area remain in place.

Humidity levels under 20% and gusts of up to 20 mph are expected Thursday, with fire activity expected to peak around 6 p.m.

“Under favorable fire weather conditions, aerial firing operations may be used to manage fire behavior and spread through a small pocket of heavy fuel on the fire’s east side to prevent fire from spotting across the 2007 Hardscrabble fire scar.”

Fire managers urge people not fly drones over the closure area, as it poses a risk to the firefighting efforts, particularly the helicopter. “If you fly, WE CAN’T!” the update advised.

There are 510 people actively working the fire, including 10 hand crews, 22 engines, two bulldozers, nine pieces of heavy equipment and five helicopters.