More Fire Restrictions Implemented in Wyoming

As Wyoming continues to weather an abnormally dry summer, officials with the Bureau of Land Management have implemented fire restrictions for the western and southern portions of Wyoming.

On Wednesday, the BLM issued stage 1 fire restrictions for its High Desert District, which includes Sweetwater, Uinta, Sublette, Teton, Fremont, Lincoln, Albany, Carbon and Laramie Counties.

Under Stage 1 restrictions, it's illegal to do the following on BLM administered lands:

Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire or campfire except within agency-provided fire grates at developed recreation sites, or within fully enclosed stoves with a 1/4" spark arrester screen, or within fully enclosed grills or in stoves using pressurized liquid or gas.

Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least 3 freet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

Operating a chainsaw without a USDA or SAE approved spark arrester that's properly installed and working, a chemical fire extinguisher of not less than 8 ounces capacity by weight, or one round point shovel with an overall length of at least 36 inches.

Using a welder, either arc or gas, or operating acetylene or another torch with an open flame, except in cleared areas of at least 10 feet in diameter with a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher of not less than 8 ounces capacity.

The fire restrictions take effect immediately.