Festival of 50,000 Lights Tree Lighting happening Friday at Healing Park on Conwell

CASPER, Wyo. — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas and, on Friday, it will begin to look like it even more.

That’s because the annual Festival of 50,000 Lights tree lighting ceremony is coming to the Healing Park on Conwell Friday afternoon.

That’s according to the city of Casper, which recently took to social media to announce this “festivus for the rest of us.”

“Get ready to shine with Casper’s most dazzling holiday tradition!” the city wrote in a Facebook post. “This year, the City is turning up the sparkle with a spectacular 50,000-megawatt celebration that has been warming hearts for over 20 years.”

In addition to the actual lighting of the trees, the festival will feature a cavalcade of lit-up vehicles, including a fire engine and ladder truck, a garbage truck, K-9 and BearCat police vehicles, a snowplow and more.

There will also be cookies and cocoa available for children and their families.

The real stars of the show, however, are the countless lights that adorn the trees of Healing Park. As soon as those lights turn on, the Christmas season officially begins.

The event is happening Friday, Nov. 22 from 4 to 6 p.m., and the tree lighting will occur at 5:30 p.m.

The city of Casper also reminded the community that kids can Skate with Santa for free at the Casper Ice Arena on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Thanksgiving may be next week, but, for all intents and purposes, Christmas commences on Friday.

For more information and notifications about other Christmas-themed events and activities, visit the City of Casper Facebook page.