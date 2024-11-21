(PHOTOS) 2024 Community Christmas Tree rises at David Street Station on Thursday

CASPER, Wyo. — The 2024 edition of the annual Community Christmas Tree has been installed at the David Street Station public plaza.

Crews from Rodolph Brothers Inc., Total Oilfield Rentals Ltd. and Back Hills Trucking Inc. donated their expertise and equipment to move the tree from a Casper neighborhood to the plaza’s splash pad. The tree was donated by Navid Yeasin this year, according to David Street Station, and is somewhat shorter than last year’s, making it easier to handle.

Rodolph Brothers will install the lights on Monday or Tuesday of next week, along with ornaments that have survived Casper’s last few rough winters.

Ice for the skating rink surrounding the tree is already being set by crews, and the rink is scheduled to open late next week.

A tree lighting ceremony that will include music and numerous events at the plaza will take place on Saturday, Nov. 30 starting at 6 p.m.

