Wyoming Tech Grads Earn 50% More than the Average Grad

A new government study using college data looks at tech-related fields to determine that Wyoming ranks at the top with graduates earning about $20,000 more than the average graduate.

Alaska is the best state for a tech career, scoring 7.31 out of 10.

While all graduates earn a median of $31.197 four years after graduating, tech graduates earn a median of $76,773, which is 146.1 percent more.

In Alaska, there are nine schools offering tech courses, and the average cost is around $12,982 per year.

Wyoming ranks the second-best state for a tech career, scoring 7.02 out of 10.

Tech students in Wyoming earn a median of $60,313 four years after graduating, which is 50.6 percent higher than all other graduates earning $40,050.

With 10 schools offering tech courses, it would cost an average of $10,537 per year to study there.

Utah ranks third best, scoring 6.89 out of 10, there are 63 schools offering tech courses.

Tuition in Utah is slightly higher, at an average of $16,387. Tech graduates earn a median of $74,702 four years after graduating, compared to all other graduates who earn $29,635, which is 152.1 percent more.

Kentucky is the fourth-best state for studying tech, scoring 6.25 out of 10.

Tech graduates earn a median of $49,798 four years after graduating, compared to a median salary of $31,450 earned by all other graduates. A tech career in Kentucky would get you a 58.3 percent higher salary than the average.

With 87 schools on offer, yearly tuition costs an average of $14,657.

In fifth place is Maryland, scoring 6.14 out of 10. Maryland has 80 schools offering tech courses, and yearly tuition is an average of $16,875.

A tech salary after four years of graduating in Maryland is a median of $66,943 while the median salary for all other graduates is $40,342. This is 65.9 percent higher.

The worst state for studying in tech is Rhode Island, scoring 1.04 out of 10. The annual tuition is an average of $26,628, which is the highest across America.

Tech students earn a median of $67,325 four years after studying, 52 percent higher than all other graduates who earn $44,287.

Class Central, Source Materal: collegescorecard.ed.gov Class Central, Source Materal: collegescorecard.ed.gov loading...

Dhawal Shah, CEO and Founder of Class Central says:

“The demand for professionals in technology grows as many industries evolve digitally.

“From healthcare and finance to retail and education, every sector now relies on technology, increasing the need for software engineers, data scientists, cybersecurity experts, and other tech professionals.

“Tech jobs often come with greater flexibility for remote or hybrid work, which appeals to workers seeking work-life balance. This flexibility has increased since the pandemic, making tech roles accessible from a wide range of locations.

“On top of this, tech jobs in the U.S. offer some of the highest starting salaries, along with many comprehensive benefits such as stock options, retirement plans, health insurance, and paid time off.

“This compensation is often much higher than in many other fields, making it an attractive option for those with the skills to succeed.”

RANKED: Top 25 High Schools in Wyoming