Federal Appeals Court Axes Satanic Temple Abortion Lawsuit
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The U.S. 8th Circuit Court of Appeals is dismissing a lawsuit filed by a member of the Satanic Temple against a Missouri abortion law.
The court on Tuesday ditched the lawsuit against Missouri's “informed consent” law. The law requires women to receive a pamphlet that says life begins at conception before they can get abortions.
A woman who later had an abortion sued.
She argued the law violated her religious freedom as a Satanic Temple member.
The group doesn’t believe in a literal Satan but sees the biblical Satan as a metaphor for rebellion against tyranny.
The appeals court disagreed.
