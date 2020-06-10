Federal Appeals Court Axes Satanic Temple Abortion Lawsuit

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The U.S. 8th Circuit Court of Appeals is dismissing a lawsuit filed by a member of the Satanic Temple against a Missouri abortion law.

The court on Tuesday ditched the lawsuit against Missouri's “informed consent” law. The law requires women to receive a pamphlet that says life begins at conception before they can get abortions.

A woman who later had an abortion sued.

She argued the law violated her religious freedom as a Satanic Temple member.

The group doesn’t believe in a literal Satan but sees the biblical Satan as a metaphor for rebellion against tyranny.

The appeals court disagreed.