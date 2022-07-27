Feathers Found All Over Woman’s Chicken Wing

This is absolutely disgusting.

This woman bought her chicken wings and when they came out it looks like someone forgot to de-feather one of the wings. One Reddit user took to the platform to ask users if those were in fact feathers. It honestly probably happens more than we think.

Should that have happened? Is having a feather (or 7) on the chicken wing when it arrives at the restaurant more common than we think? Here's what one user on Reddit wrote under the picture:

Working in a kitchen we receive feathers on wings all the time they're incredibly easy to see and pick off, before or after cooking. This is one very lazy cook.

Another user wrote:

I used to have a job sorting chicken wings and there’s no way a wing like that should make it out of the factory in the US. That thing was supposed to be downgraded to dog food or served exclusively to chicken factory employees.

The 20th annual National Chicken Wing festival will return for the second year in a row to Highmark Stadium, the home of the Buffalo Bills. Here are the details for you:

2022 NATIONAL

BUFFALO WING FESTIVAL

Labor Day Weekend – Buffalo, NY Saturday, Sept. 3rd – 12pm to 9pm

Sunday, Sept. 4th – 12pm to 7pm Here are some quick things I learned about this year's National Chicken Wing Festival that could be useful to you: You need tickets to buy orders of chicken wings.

Each ticket is $1.50

You can buy tickets with cash or a credit card.

All beverages need to be purchased with a credit card because they will be sold via stadium vendors.

because they will be sold via stadium vendors. Parking is free at the stadium.

