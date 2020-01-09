FBI Asking for Help Finding Missing 16-Year-Old Montana Girl

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking the public to be on the lookout for missing Montana teen Selena Shelley Faye Not Afraid.

The 16-year-old was last seen on New Year's Day at 2 p.m. outside of the eastbound rest area at mile marker 474 on Interstate 90 between Billings and Hardin.

She reportedly walked into an adjacent field wearing a black coat, gray sweater, blue jeans and gray ankle boots after leaving a broken down vehicle.

"Selina's direction of travel is unknown, but may be in Big Horn, Yellowstone, Rosebud and Treasure counties," the FBI said.

Not Afraid's family believes she was taken, and that a light green Subaru station wagon with Wyoming plates that was twice spotted at the rest area on the day she went missing may have something to do with her disappearance.

Not Afraid is 5-foot-9, weighs 133 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She also has a scar near her mouth and a tattoo of a cross on her middle finger.

The FBI is asking anyone with information to notify the Montana Analysis and Technical Information Center at (406) 444-1330 or dojintel@mt.gov.

​​