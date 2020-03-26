Family: US Believes ex-FBI Agent Robert Levinson Has Died

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government has concluded that retired FBI agent Robert Levinson died while in the custody of Iran.

The circumstances and timing of Levinson's death was unclear.

But White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien said Wednesday evening that the U.S. believes Levinson “may have passed away some time ago."

Hours earlier, his family said information that U.S. officials had received had led them to conclude that he was dead, though it did not describe the nature of the information.

Levinson disappeared on Iran's Kish Island in 2007 while on an unauthorized CIA mission.