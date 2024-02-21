Fairy Tale Dream Come True for Wyoming Girl Diagnosed with Cancer

Rosie is not your typical 6-year-old kindergartner. Sure, she loves writing, princesses, and all things pink, but she is also a recipient of a wish granted by Make-A-Wish Wyoming.

Diagnosed at just four years old with a form of eye cancer, Rose, from Etna, has experienced a rollercoaster of events, but nothing like the rides she enjoyed during her trip to Disney World.

After noticing a film over her eye while capturing candid moments on camera, Rose’s parents promptly took her to the doctor where she ultimately received a diagnosis of cancer in her eye. Rose went through six months of chemotherapy and radiation before she, her parents, and her doctors celebrated a cancer-free report. Though Rose still receives cryotherapy to treat her eye, she’s doing really well since treatments ended about a year ago, which meant plenty of time for her to recover and fully enjoy her wish trip to Disney World.

A favorite pastime for Rose includes watching Disney movies with her mom, Cathy. It’s these movie nights that sparked her dream to visit Disney World. She was also intrigued by her dad’s stories from his childhood visits to the happiest place on earth. Thus, when it came time to pick her wish, Disney World was an easy choice.

“The whole trip was amazing. Neither Rosie nor I had been to Disney World before. I admit, going to Disney World would have been my wish, too! Rosie has always wanted to go, and it was so incredible for both of us to experience it for the first time together. It was just really special that we all got to go together as a family,” says Cathy.

Rose and her family enjoyed their time together at Disney World, walking the entire park, taking photos, visiting gift shops, and riding the rides. Looking back, Rose’s favorite part was her princess makeover at the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique and their breakfast at Cinderella’s castle. Rose also loved getting to meet all the Disney princesses in person after watching them on screen for so long at home in Wyoming.

“Whenever we saw a princess and got in line to meet them, the princesses would see Rosie and bring her up to the front of the line to meet them. It was also really cool getting to see Rosie get all done up like a princess at the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique. She really got the full princess treatment; it was so sweet. This was the most incredible and special trip that we could have ever imagined,” Cathy shares.

