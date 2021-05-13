Face Masks to Be Optional for All NCSD Students & Staff Beginning Friday

Students in the Natrona County School District will no longer be require to wear masks, as of Friday, May 14.

Per a news release from Natrona County School District Director of Public Relations Tanya Southerland, on May 10, the NCSD School District submitted an exception request to public health requirements in the Twenty-sixth Continuation of Statewide Public Health Order #1, as they pertained to K-12 schools.

The release notes that the exception was approved on Thursday.

Because of that, beginning on Friday, face coverings will be optional for all NCSD students, staff, and school visitors while on school premises, though it is said that face coverings must still continue to be worn on public transportation, which includes all NCSD Transportation services, like schools buses and other vehicles.

The transportation mandate is a federal order, the release states, and NCSD is required to follow it. SImilarly, each school will continue to have mask requirements when it comes to being near designated nursing stations.

"We understand some families may have questions or concerns regarding the safety and health of their child(ren)," the release states. "Please contact your child's school, as soon as possible, if you have concerns regarding the approval of the exception request. Your child's individual school will work directly with school families to identify needed accommodations and supports.

Please note the following important pieces of information regarding NCSD operations:

Isolation and Quarantine requirements as identified by the local and state health officers will apply in cases of known positive COVID-19 impacts within a school environment.

If students/staff are visiting another school, agency, or event outside of the district as part of NCSD operations (field trips, athletic or activity events, etc.) where masks are REQUIRED, they will be expected to follow the guidelines in place by that hosting agency or school district.

Bullying, intimidation, shaming, or harassment of any kind by any individual regarding a person’s choice to wear or not wear a face covering will NOT be tolerated. Please contact your child’s school, or your direct supervisor, to report such behavior.

Face Coverings MUST continue to be worn on public transportation, this includes all NCSD Transportation services - specifically, school buses/vehicles. This is a federal order and NCSD is required to follow this order.

Each school will continue to have a masking requirement in and around a designated Nursing station. "

The release notes that the Natrona County School District will continue to update their COVID-19 Reporting Dashboard on Friday of each week, for the remainder of the academic year.

"We will continue to work in direct collaboration with the Casper-Natrona County Health Department and our community in response to COVID-19," the release states. "We appreciate your partnership and support as we work together to provide a high-quality learning environment for all students while maintaining our commitment to the safety and health of all students, staff, and the community."