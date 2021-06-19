EXPLAINER: What is the Catholic Communion Controversy?
A committee of U.S. Catholic bishops is getting to work on a policy document that has stirred controversy among their colleagues before a word of it has even been written.
Get our free mobile app
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops overwhelmingly approved the drafting of a document that some bishops hope will be a rebuke for politicians who support abortion rights but continue to receive Communion.
The 168-55 vote to proceed, vehemently opposed by a minority of bishops amid impassioned debate during virtual meetings, came despite appeals from the Vatican for a more cautious and collegial approach.
Wyoming Spring Fever
Enough of Winter. We want to see some spring.