Executive Director Appointed for Wyoming Stable Token Commission

The Wyoming Stable Token Commission have appointed Anthony Apollo as Executive Director. Apollo will direct the Commision's efforts to issue Wyoming stable tokens.

Stable tokens are a cryptocurrency whose value is set at an underlying asset like dollars or gold.

Apollo brings extensive experience in the digital asset and blockchain space to the position. He most recently served as Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Rensa Incorporated, a multimedia development, distribution, and crowdfunding platform on the Ethereum and Polygon blockchains. He previously co-founded two blockchain-based businesses in New York state after spending the first half of his career in traditional finance. He relocated to Wyoming in 2021, drawn by the state’s blockchain initiatives.

“Anthony’s experience in both traditional finance and in the digital technology space makes him well-equipped to lead this ambitious effort,” Governor Gordon said. “He has demonstrated a strong commitment to Wyoming, and to our desire to continue our thoughtful leadership in this emerging area.”

“I am honored and humbled by the appointment to serve as the Executive Director of the Wyoming Stable Token Commission,” Apollo said. “I relocated to Cheyenne because of the state’s forward-thinking and comprehensive approach to blockchain, making it an ideal place to contribute to the evolving financial landscape. I am excited to lead this new organization in the first stable token project launched in the public sector, and I look forward to collaborating with stakeholders and builders to further cement Wyoming’s status as the greatest state for innovation in this industry.”

The Wyoming Stable Token Commission was established with passage of Senate Enrolled Act 85 - Wyoming Stable Token Act, which authorizes the Wyoming Stable Token Commission to issue Wyoming stable tokens. The initial members of the Commission include the Governor or the Governor's designee; the Auditor or the Auditor's designee; and the Treasurer or the Treasurer's designee. As allowed under the enacting legislation, four additional subject matter experts have also been named as Commissioners: Flavia Naves, David Pope, Jeff Wallace and Joel Revill.

