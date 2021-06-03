Now that the city of Casper has approved designated open container nights in downtown Casper, the Casper Police Department has offered a handy list of do's and don't's when it comes to what is and is not acceptable during these nights.

"We are excited to support our thriving downtown this summer during open container nights!" the Casper PD posted. "Before you crack open a cold one, make sure you know the rules as a patron and a business."

There are still rules to be had when it comes open container nights, so unless you want to spend another summer in lockdown, we suggest reading the following rundown before cracking open your cold one.

This is everything you need to know about open container nights in downtown Casper.

First of all, open container nights run every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday between Memorial Day Weekend and Labor Day weekend.

Hours for having an open container are from 5:00pm to 10:00pm.

On holiday weekends, such as Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, and Labor Day, Sunday is included as part of the open container nights, also from 5:00pm to 10:00pm.

Open container areas include West Yellowstone Highway from South Oak Street to S David Street, and West 2nd Street from South David Street to South Durbin Street. Areas on South Ash Street, South Elm Street, and South Center Street are included as well. These areas will be designated.

Private organizations, such as David Street Station have the ability to apply for their own approvals to allow open containers on their property. The Casper PD emphasizes that you should verify with the organization before bringing an open container onto their private property.

Also, according to the Casper Police Department:

Only approved establishments can participate (approval is required through the City).

To take your drink outside of an establishment, a server must give you a wristband and sticker (provided by the City) for your cup.

The open container area is clearly marked; do not bring your drink outside of it.

The open container area does not include alleyways and parking lots.

You cannot bring your own alcoholic beverages.

Stay on the sidewalk when walking downtown.

Remember, as Spiderman's uncle once said, "With great power, comes great responsibility." Stay safe, stay smart, and don't let your drunk friend ruin it for the rest of us. Officers will be on foot patrol throughout the course of these evenings to make sure everyone is safe.

Casper Police Department