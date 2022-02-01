Evansville Police Department Release Photo of Hotel Burglar

Photo Courtesy of the Evansville Police Department

The Evansville Police Department has released two photos associated with the man who has allegedly been stealing items from vehicles parked in the parking lots of both the C'mon Inn and the Sleep Inn, both of which located in Evansville.

Per a release on the Evansville PD Facebook page, the individual in the photos is a suspect in multiple auto burglaries. He is known to work with associates "who smash out the car windows and take whatever is in arm's reach."

The EPD ask that if anybody has any information on this person or their associate/passenger, that they contact the department at 307-234-1270.

"Help us catch them so they will stop victimizing people," they wrote.

