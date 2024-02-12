Evansville PD Search for Man with Warrants, Ask Public to Check Their Property

The Evansville police are saying a man with active warrants out for his arrest ran from officers last night.

While officers were dealing with "a domestic situation" in the Latrop Road area, the man showed up to the scene.

He became disruptive to the investigation and appeared to be intoxicated.

The subject was identifed as Cordell Brown who took off on foot as officers were being notified of the active no bond warrant.

There was a call from a resident where he was banging on their door, according to Evansville PD, and some of his belongings and ID were located in the resident's storage shed.

He was last witnessed heading north on foot from the Loaf 'n Jug.

"As you are waking up from the Chiefs winning the superb bowl, please take precaution of your surroundings and check your garages, yards and any place one may crawl into to stay warm and hide.

"At the time of the incident the air temperature was a brisk 34 degrees. Brown appeared to have some knowledge of the area even though he is not from here, and is likely to be looking for a place to stay warm.

"It is unknown if he is armed, if located do not approach call it in and let officers deal with him. He may have been trying to get to an address on Jackson Street in Casper.

"There are a lot of places in our community to hide, officers are still looking for him, however they have had several other incidents that requires them to break off from searching, which gives him time to move with out being seen."