Evansville Motel Raid Leads to Discovery of Thousands of Fentanyl Pills and Pounds of Meth

Two Casper men are facing significant drug charges following a March motel raid.

Quinton James Lee Fischer and Ashton Kross Newbern, ages 21 and 20, are facing several decades behind bars if convicted on all felony charges. Both cases have been bound over to felony court.

On March 18, special agents with the DCI along with officers of both the Casper and Evansville Police Departments executed a search warrant at the Sleep Inn & Suites.

Authorities found, per court records, a number of firearms of different calibers and several hundred rounds of ammunition. They found a two-and-a-half pound bag of presumtive meth (which was later tested at the Wyoming Crime Lab), over 2,600 fentanyl pills, and over $4,000 on Fischer's person.

Newbern was allegedly buying the illicit drugs in Colorado and returning to Casper for re-distribution.

Fischer is being held on an amended cash-only bond of $50,000; Newbern waived his preliminary hearing and is being held on a $100,000 cash bond.

Fischer is being represented by Public Defender Kurt Infanger. Newbern is being represented by criminal defense attorney Steven Iberlin.

