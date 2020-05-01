Estimates Show Natrona County Tourism to Lose up to $1M

CASPER, Wyo. (Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune) — Travel and tourism experts in Wyoming have estimated a $1 million loss in lodging tax revenue by the end of next year as the coronavirus pandemic shuttered travel plans across the country.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported that the Natrona County Travel and Tourism Board was offered the estimate as one of three predictions for the county’s future tourism industry based on previous years data.

In the worst-case model, officials say the tourism agency could see a $1 million shortfall with an average hotel occupancy of no more than 40% before May 2021, at least 25% less than is considered normal.

In the best-case model, the county would lose $500,000 less.