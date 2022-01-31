Esquiel Cordova Named Larimer County Most Wanted Fugitive

A 31-year-old Fort Collins man who is wanted on strangulation charges has been named Larimer County's most wanted fugitive.

That's according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

The post says Esquiel Cordova, AKA Esequiel Betancourt-Cordova, is wanted on a warrant for second-degree assault strangulation. He is described as standing five feet seven inches tall and weighing 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Cordova is being asked to contact the Larimer County Sheriff's Office at 970-416-1985.

Cordova should be considered dangerous and should not be approached.

