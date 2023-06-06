Escape From Wyoming: A Sci-Fi Graphic Novel Series

For those who like graphic novels, especially the ones by small, independent publishers, you'll love this series from Bad Idea Comics.

The comic publisher released the 3rd in its series, Escape Form Wyoming earlier this year.

You can see a few preview pages from the comic at this link.

They get high marks for artwork.

Bad Idea Two Reveals It’s Third Title: Sci-Fi Western ‘Escape From Wyoming’

by Olly MacNamee by Olly MacNamee For those keeping count, this is the third of seven title announcements planned for today from Bad Idea Two have revealed. And the third title to be revealed is Escape From Wyoming. A sci-fi western by writer Robert Vendetti and artist Jorge Monlongo.

There are a couple of video reviews of the comic on YouTube.

You can watch one of those reviews in the video below.

A space cop is arrested and thrown in prison for some sketchy reasons.

Yellowstone National Park is actually a hidden underground prison for some of the worst criminals that the universe has to offer.

An explosion rocks the prison, leaving it open for prisoner escape.

How that explosion happens is REALLY ODD!

Prisoners pour out of the prison across Wyoming.

The only one who can bring the prisoners back is our hero, the ex-intergalactic cop.

He better hurry.

Earth has a fail-safe in case the prisoners escape.

The planet is RIGGED TO EXPLODE!

attachment-Escape from Wyoming 3 loading...

A local Wyoming Earth sheriff finds the eaten bodies of humans and wants to know what the hell is going on.

Humans have NO idea that this prison exists on their home planet.

The Earth sheriff is now thrust into an intergalactic mess and THE CLOCK IS TICKING!

Devils Tower As Seen From The Mother Ship If you've see the movie (documentary) Close Encounters Of The Third Kind, then you know what it looked like to see "The Mother Ship" descending down to Devils Tower.

But what did it look like from the Mother Ship's point of view?

We don't have any actual photos from the Mother Ship

So we recreated the scene using Google Earth and one Nasa Photo.