Justice Department Review of Epstein Files Grows to 5.2 Million Documents

The U.S. Department of Justice has expanded its review of records connected to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to roughly 5.2 million documents, significantly more than previously disclosed--per a source from NBC News.

More than 400 Justice Department attorneys are now assigned to the review as the agency works to comply with a federal law requiring the release of Epstein-related files. The review has already stretched more than a week past a congressional deadline of Dec. 19, and officials do not expect another release of documents until Jan. 20 or 21.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the department is taking an “all-hands-on-deck approach,” with lawyers from the Justice Department, FBI, and federal prosecutors’ offices in Florida and New York working around the clock. Blanche said required redactions to protect victims have slowed the process but will not prevent the eventual release of materials.

The delay has sparked bipartisan criticism in Congress. Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who helped push the disclosure law through Congress, has publicly questioned whether Attorney General Pam Bondi should face impeachment. Democrats have also accused the Justice Department of misleading the public about the scope of the files.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said the number of documents under review shows that only a small fraction of the records have been released so far. Meanwhile, some lawmakers are signaling patience. Rep. Ro Khanna, a California Democrat who also supported the law, said the growing review indicates the law is working, but he wants the release of victim statements and internal prosecution memos.

The Epstein files have become a persistent political issue for the Trump administration heading into an election year. Documents released before Christmas revealed that President Donald Trump flew on Epstein’s private jet in the 1990s, though they provided little new detail about their relationship. The release also included photos of former President Bill Clinton with unidentified women.

House Republicans are focusing scrutiny on Clinton-era connections, while Democrats argue the administration’s handling of the files shows favoritism toward powerful individuals.

The Justice Department’s next release, expected later this month, could further fuel congressional investigations and political debate as lawmakers from both parties continue to press for full disclosure.